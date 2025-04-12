DRDO conducts release trials of LRGB ‘Gaurav’ in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully conducted release trials of long range glide bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav’ from a Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft in last three days, paving way for its early deployment in the forces.

Sources said, the weapon was integrated into multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land targets on the island. Developed by DRDO, Gaurav is among the new precision guided bombs that has a range of 30 km to 150 km.

“The trials successfully demonstrated the glide bombs range close to 100 km with pinpoint accuracy,” the ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

DRDO has developed two glide bombs, Gaurav and Gautham. While the winged version of LRGB Gaurav weighs around 1,000 kg, the non-winged Gautham weighs 550 kg. With a diameter of 0.6 metre, both the bombs are four metre-long and the wingspan of Gaurav is 3.4 metre.