DRDO conducts release trials of LRGB ‘Gaurav’ in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully conducted release trials of long range glide bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav’ from a Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft in last three days, paving way for its early deployment in the forces.
Sources said, the weapon was integrated into multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land targets on the island. Developed by DRDO, Gaurav is among the new precision guided bombs that has a range of 30 km to 150 km.
“The trials successfully demonstrated the glide bombs range close to 100 km with pinpoint accuracy,” the ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.
DRDO has developed two glide bombs, Gaurav and Gautham. While the winged version of LRGB Gaurav weighs around 1,000 kg, the non-winged Gautham weighs 550 kg. With a diameter of 0.6 metre, both the bombs are four metre-long and the wingspan of Gaurav is 3.4 metre.
Designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment, Research Centre Imarat and Integrated Test Range, the glide bombs use an inertial navigation system with satellite guidance and digital control for accuracy.
Senior officials of DRDO and Indian Air Force (IAF) participated and reviewed these trials. The weapon system has been produced with the support of development cum production partners Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Bharat Forge and various MSMEs.
Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance contributed towards certification and quality assurance.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, IAF and industry for the trials.