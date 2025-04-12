Man sets off gelatin bomb at wife’s house, held in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly setting off gelatin bomb at the rented accommodation of his wife in a bid to kill her and their son at Kusapada village in Digapahandi of Ganjam district.
The accused is Surendra Dora of Goudapali village in Balangir district. Police said Surendra married Gitanjali of Kusapada village in 2018 and the couple was blessed with a son. Later, he shifted to Bhubaneswar with his family.
The accused reportedly used to quarrel with his wife frequently over trivial issues. Fed up with the fights, Gitanjali returned to Kusapada village and stayed in a rented accommodation with her son.
On Tuesday, Surendra arrived at Kusapada and started a fight with Gitanjali. Subsequently, he left his wife’s place in a fit of rage. However, he returned after some time and thinking that his wife and son were inside the house, set off the gelatin bomb.
While the roof was blown away, the explosion caused extensive damage to the house. Fortunately, none was injured in the incident as Gitanjali and her son had gone to watch Danda Nacha in the village.
Soon after the explosion, Surendra fled from Kusapada and hid himself in Digapahandi while Gitanjali’s landlord lodged a complaint with the local police in this connection.
Digapahandi IIC PK Patra said basing on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. On Friday, police received a tip off about Surendra and raided his hideout. The accused was arrested and produced in court. Investigation is underway to trace the source of the gelatin bomb procured by the accused, Patra added.