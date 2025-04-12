Man sets off gelatin bomb at wife’s house, held in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly setting off gelatin bomb at the rented accommodation of his wife in a bid to kill her and their son at Kusapada village in Digapahandi of Ganjam district.

The accused is Surendra Dora of Goudapali village in Balangir district. Police said Surendra married Gitanjali of Kusapada village in 2018 and the couple was blessed with a son. Later, he shifted to Bhubaneswar with his family.

The accused reportedly used to quarrel with his wife frequently over trivial issues. Fed up with the fights, Gitanjali returned to Kusapada village and stayed in a rented accommodation with her son.