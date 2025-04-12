Odisha Government forms task force to accelerate industrial projects

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has constituted a high-level task force to accelerate the pace of industrialisation by ensuring early grounding of proposed investments and expedite pending infrastructure projects in the state.

The 17-member task force headed by the chief secretary will regularly review the progress of major industrial projects and ensure inter-departmental coordination for swift resolution of bottlenecks.

The high-level committee has been tasked to resolve issues related to mining, industries, energy, water resources, highways, mobile connectivity and projects covered under project monitoring group (PMG) and proactive governance and timely implementation (PRAGATI).

The move comes in the wake of the state attracting investment intents worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 held in January. The proposals include 593 industrial projects across more than 20 sectors, with a projected employment potential for 12.88 lakh people.

In the recently concluded investors’ meet at New Delhi, the state has also signed MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, including mega investments from Indian Oil and Petronet LNG. There are also several railway and national highway projects that are pending since long due to lack of statutory clearances and delay in land acquisition.