Odisha issues SOP for Ayushman Bharat scheme

BHUBANESWAR: With the roll out of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) on Friday, the Odisha government has asked the empanelled hospitals to ensure no patients face any inconvenience in availing healthcare due to migration of IT platform.
The Health and Family Welfare department has redeveloped the portal (https://gjayportal.odisha.gov.in) for faster and smoother implementation of the health assurance schemes. The hospitals can claim their bills through the new portal, which has been active from the mid-night.
Health secretary Aswathy S has alerted the empanelled hospitals and issued an SOP as they may face some technical difficulties during the use of the new IT platform.
In case of any technical issue, they will have to check the eligibility of the beneficiary concerned from the database and if found eligible, they will admit the patient, she said.
Subsequently, the secretary said, the hospitals can coordinate with the state health assurance society (SHAS) and submit the online claim. “No existing beneficiary should be denied treatment due to technical challenges,” she said.
As per the SOP, the hospitals will have to search the health card ID, Aadhaar number, ration card number or old health card number and once the beneficiary is found eligible in the old portal, then hospitals can start the treatment.
“The hospitals will communicate it to SHAS through e-mail (shas@odisha.gov.in) and nodal doctor concerned. They can also contact the state technical support team at 155369 and SHAS control room at 0674-2620500,” the SOP stated.