Odisha issues SOP for Ayushman Bharat scheme

BHUBANESWAR: With the roll out of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) on Friday, the Odisha government has asked the empanelled hospitals to ensure no patients face any inconvenience in availing healthcare due to migration of IT platform.

The Health and Family Welfare department has redeveloped the portal (https://gjayportal.odisha.gov.in) for faster and smoother implementation of the health assurance schemes. The hospitals can claim their bills through the new portal, which has been active from the mid-night.

Health secretary Aswathy S has alerted the empanelled hospitals and issued an SOP as they may face some technical difficulties during the use of the new IT platform.