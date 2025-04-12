Odisha rolls out Ayushman Bharat; Minister Nadda predicts West Bengal will follow soon

CUTTACK: Union Health minister JP Nadda on Friday asserted the day is not far when West Bengal, the only state that continues to resist implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), will soon join the ranks to complete pan-India coverage of the universal health scheme.
Launching the AB PM-JAY along with the state’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) at a special function here, Nadda said three states had not implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme. But two of them - Odisha and Delhi - have done it after the BJP came to power in the states.
The Union minister and national BJP president claimed the governments that did not implement the welfare schemes of Narendra Modi due to politics paid the price as the people themselves removed them and brought in the double-engine sarkaar.
Odisha and Delhi are prime examples where the CMs refused to implement the health scheme despite repeated requests by the Centre and were dislodged by the people. “The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years and people rejected the BJD government in Odisha. The scheme was immediately implemented in both the states. The people of West Bengal will also enjoy the benefits soon,” he said. West Bengal is set for Assembly polls next year.
Addressing the gathering, Nadda said AB PM-JAY, the world’s largest health coverage program, will connect around 1.03 crore families and almost 3.51 crore people of the state. “The BJP in its election manifesto had assured implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the double-engine government has succeeded in implementing it in just 10 months,” he said.
“It is not an insurance but an assurance scheme. In the previous scheme, the insurance companies were deciding disease for cashless treatment but under Ayushman Bharat, doctors of 30,000 hospitals across the country will provide free treatment,” he added.
Nadda said more than 8.19 crore people have availed services under the scheme and `1.26 lakh crore have been spent to provide best of healthcare services to the people of the country. Around 61 crore people are covered under the scheme now. The out-of-pocket expenditure on health has declined from 62 per cent to 38 per cent today as a result of the scheme, he claimed.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat scheme is benefiting people across the nation, especially the poor and underprivileged sections. The people of Odisha will now join them and get free healthcare. Odia people residing outside the state will also get the benefits. They can avail the facility in the hospitals outside the state.”
Highlighting the steps taken by the state government for improving healthcare services, Majhi said, more than 4,000 doctors have been appointed under the current administration and 5,000 more appointments are under process.
“The state government is aiming to establish medical college and hospital in all districts across the state,” he said.
Among others, Union minister Jual Oram, deputy chief ministers Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo, MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab, Baijayant Panda and Bibhu Tarai along with MLAs were present.