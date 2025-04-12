Odisha rolls out Ayushman Bharat; Minister Nadda predicts West Bengal will follow soon

CUTTACK: Union Health minister JP Nadda on Friday asserted the day is not far when West Bengal, the only state that continues to resist implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), will soon join the ranks to complete pan-India coverage of the universal health scheme.

Launching the AB PM-JAY along with the state’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) at a special function here, Nadda said three states had not implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme. But two of them - Odisha and Delhi - have done it after the BJP came to power in the states.

The Union minister and national BJP president claimed the governments that did not implement the welfare schemes of Narendra Modi due to politics paid the price as the people themselves removed them and brought in the double-engine sarkaar.

Odisha and Delhi are prime examples where the CMs refused to implement the health scheme despite repeated requests by the Centre and were dislodged by the people. “The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years and people rejected the BJD government in Odisha. The scheme was immediately implemented in both the states. The people of West Bengal will also enjoy the benefits soon,” he said. West Bengal is set for Assembly polls next year.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said AB PM-JAY, the world’s largest health coverage program, will connect around 1.03 crore families and almost 3.51 crore people of the state. “The BJP in its election manifesto had assured implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the double-engine government has succeeded in implementing it in just 10 months,” he said.