Odisha Yatri to be integrated with Ama Bus service, OTDC

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to integrate ‘Odisha Yatri’ ride-booking app with Ama Bus service and OTDC to create a one-stop interface for citizens and tourists alike.

This integration will allow users to book local buses, plan sightseeing tours, and hail rides, from a single app, for a convenient travel.

Housing and Urban Development secretary Usha Padhee, chaired a meeting on this and said the government is also planning to set up kiosks and dedicated ride-booking counters in busy public areas and transit zones to enhance accessibility of ‘Odisha Yatri’ and cater to the digitally underserved communities.

These kiosks will serve as walk-in booking points for those without smartphones or access to the app, ensuring no citizen is left behind in state’s digital mobility journey, she said.

Officials said a key highlight of the app is its zero-commission-for-life model for drivers, empowering them with greater earnings and dignity while delivering commuters a cost-effective alternative to private aggregators. With transparent pricing, robust safety features, and a seamless booking interface, the app promises a superior ride experience for both riders and drivers, they said.