Plastic banned on Odisha's Deomali, violators to pay Rs 1k fine

BHUBANESWAR: AMID growing concern over plastic waste on Odisha’s highest peak Deomali, the Koraput administration on Friday banned use of single waste plastic and regulated movement of tourists on the mountain in Pottangi block.
As per the new rules of the administration, anyone found using single-use plastic or littering plastic and food waste or any other kind of garbage on Deomali peak will be fined Rs 1,000. Besides, anyone found hosting picnics or parties on the peak without the permission of authorities concerned, will face punitive action, informed Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan.
The administration has also decided to impose restrictions on movement of tourists, particularly overnight campers. Tourists can now visit Deomali from 5 am to 8 pm. Beyond 8 pm, only tourists who have prior bookings in eco-cottages and the tent sites can stay on the peak, the collector added.
Deomali has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals over the last few years, which leads to heavy pollution on the peak. Owing to this, the Koraput administration had banned private camping on the peak in November last year.
The state operates 10 eco-cottages on the peak and the local administration had introduced 100 tents for night camping on the peak last year. According to reports, Deomali was visited by 4.8 lakh tourists in 2024 as compared to 3.9 lakh in 2023.
Recently, ace director SS Rajamouli, who shot a few scenes for his upcoming movie in Talamali, had highlighted the poor condition and plastic pollution in Deomali. After a solo trek to Deomali, Rajamouli through his social media handles had urged people to have the basic responsibility to help maintain the pristine beauty of the peak.
“Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference. Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places,” he wrote on X.