Plastic banned on Odisha's Deomali, violators to pay Rs 1k fine

BHUBANESWAR: AMID growing concern over plastic waste on Odisha’s highest peak Deomali, the Koraput administration on Friday banned use of single waste plastic and regulated movement of tourists on the mountain in Pottangi block.

As per the new rules of the administration, anyone found using single-use plastic or littering plastic and food waste or any other kind of garbage on Deomali peak will be fined Rs 1,000. Besides, anyone found hosting picnics or parties on the peak without the permission of authorities concerned, will face punitive action, informed Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan.

The administration has also decided to impose restrictions on movement of tourists, particularly overnight campers. Tourists can now visit Deomali from 5 am to 8 pm. Beyond 8 pm, only tourists who have prior bookings in eco-cottages and the tent sites can stay on the peak, the collector added.

Deomali has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals over the last few years, which leads to heavy pollution on the peak. Owing to this, the Koraput administration had banned private camping on the peak in November last year.