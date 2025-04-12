Restriction clamped in Odisha's Nabarangpur tribal village

UMERKOTE: Prohibitory orders were imposed during Thakurani Jatra after palpable tension prevailed in Turudihi village in Raighar block of Nabarangpur.

This year, one group of the village was in favour of commencing Thakurani Puja, while the other group was opposed to it. To resolve the matter, the police administration called a peace committee meeting on Thursday. Both sides attended the meeting but the problem could not be resolved.

On the day, police imposed prohibitory orders in Turudihi, restricting people from going to the place of worship. A platoon of police was deployed to prevent any untoward situation.

Umerkote SDPO Suvendu Sabar said he along with Raighar inspector-in-charge Raghunath Majhi were camping in the village and monitoring the situation.

Sources said, in 2021, there was a dispute over gambling during the Thakurani jatra in the village. The village’s gauntia and pujari were barred from performing the puja as one group opposed them. The next year, the same practice remained in place leading to tension.