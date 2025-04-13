18-year-old girl sentenced to 20 years for abetment of rape in Cuttack

KENDRAPARA: The additional district judge-cum-special judge (POCSO) and children’s court in Kendrapara sentenced an 18-year-old girl to 20 years of imprisonment on charges of abetting the gang-rape of her classmate two years ago.

The court, in its verdict on Friday, imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on the offender, failure to pay which would result in her sentence being increased by a year. The court also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to pay a compensation of Rs 7.50 lakh to the victim, who was studying in Plus II Science in a college when the incident took place.

The incident took place on October 17, 2023, when the victim was asked by her classmate to go on a trip which the former agreed after much hesitation.

Later, then 17-year-old became unconscious after she was offered a drug-laced cold drink by the convict near the college.

She was then taken by her along with two accused, Suryakanta Sahoo and Satyaranjan Sahoo, to a hotel in Cuttack in a car when she was unconscious, where she was gang-raped by both of them.