CUTTACK: A three-year-old girl sustained head injuries after coming under a knife attack, allegedly intended for her mother, by her father in front of Kalapathar community health centre (CHC) in Banki block on Saturday.

Police said the girl’s father, Banka Nidhi fled the spot after the incident. A native of Purunapani village in Baideshwar, Banka had married one Laxmipriya four years ago.

However, the couple developed a strained relationship owing to which Laxmipriya moved to her parents’ place along with her daughter, over a year back. This did not go down well with Banka who kept nursing a grudge against his wife.

On the day, Laxmipriya had taken her daughter to Kalapathar CHC for some treatment when Banka arrived from nowhere and launched a knife attack on her. However, instead of hitting Laxmipriya, the knife hit their daughter on the head, who was then in her mother’s arms.

The girl began bleeding profusely and was immediately rushed to the health centre for treatment. Meanwhile, Banka fled the scene. “We have registered a case basing on the complaint of the girl’s mother and efforts are on to nab her father,” said a senior police officer adding, condition of the girl is stable.