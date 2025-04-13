Bhubaneswar-Cuttack gets power boost with new 45 km transmission line

BHUBANESWAR: A new 45-km-long transmission line from Nuapada to Pratapsasan was energised on Friday, giving a boost to power supply infrastructure in the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack region.

The line was energised by OPTCL chairman and MD Bhaskar Sarma in presence of director projects BB Mehta, director operations PK Patnaik, ED central zone PK Dash and AK Das Associates Limited MD Amiyakanta Das.

Executed by AK Das Associates, the 220 KV transmission line is a strategic project aimed at strengthening power supply network of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and their periphery. It will meet the growing demand of electricity in the region.

This power was earlier being sourced through the 400 KV Meramundali grid sub station. With the commissioning of the new line, the connection is now established through the PGCIL Padibahal grid substation, significantly improving the quality and reliability of power.

“Execution of this project involved overcoming of severe right of way challenges and resistance from some locals. However, the project was delivered on time with full adherence to safety and quality standards,” said Amiyakanta Das.

Das, however, thanked the OPTCL, local administration, residents and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation in implementation of the challenging project.