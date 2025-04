BHUBANESWAR: Union Health minister JP Nadda on Saturday announced that eastern India’s first government-run skin bank will be established at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

This facility will collect skin from donors within six hours of death and provide lifesaving skin grafts for acute burn patients, eliminating dependence on centres outside the state. “This will not only improve survival outcomes but also significantly enhance the quality of life for patients in Odisha and neighbouring states,” said Nadda.

The minister inaugurated the state-of-the-art central research laboratory, which has been developed to facilitate medical innovation and translational research. He also inaugurated EHS Clinic and AMRIT pharmacy and laid the foundation stone of the multiutility and gastronomy block.

He launched the revamped website of AIIMS and visited the burn centre, integrated health and wellness clinic, rheumatology and geriatric clinic and neonatal intensive care unit.

AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the central research lab will be a catalyst for scientific discovery and translational research.ENS