Four arrested for illegal coal mining in Sundargarh forests

ROURKELA: In a major breakthrough into the illegal coal mining in the forests of the Hemgir block, police arrested four villagers for their involvement in illegal excavation and transportation of coal.

They were identified as Samir Dansana, Gelananda Majhi, Hemananda Seth and Alok Singh, all from villages under Hemgir police limits. A motor-bike and two tractors were seized by police.

After the news of illegal coal mining came to light eight days ago, the local police had activated its informer’s network. It led to clues based on which the arrests were made.

Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said that the arrested persons were directly involved in illegal coal mining and were direct beneficiaries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used to engage villagers on daily wages for manual digging of coal forests and used tractors to stack large quantities of coal at suitable points before disposing it to different buyers. They used forest routes to carry out this action.

The accused confessed to be involved in illegal coal mining for above a year. They used to pay Rs 1,200-1,300 to daily wagers for one trip of tractor and sell the coal for Rs 1,700-1,800 per tonne against the prevailing market price of around Rs 2,000 per tonne.