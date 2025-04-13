Nor’wester disrupts life in Mayurbhanj; one killed

BARIPADA: Nor’wester accompanied by lightning caused severe damage, disrupting power supply and road communication across Mayurbhanj district on Friday evening .

A 55-year-old man, identified as Guhina Bhoi of Mahul Kundiya village under Moroda police limits, died after being trapped under a collapsed mud wall while repairing the damaged roof of his house.

The thunder showers which lasted for about half an hour partially damaged several houses and orchards. Vehicular movement on NH-49 and 18, state highways and district roads, was hit due to the thunderstorms.

Temporary sheds, stalls, decorative gates, accessories and electronic equipment set up for the ongoing Pallishreee Mela and Chhau festival were damaged due to heavy wind and rain. Many shopkeepers suffered huge losses due to the unexpected weather condition.

The district administration postponed events of the Chhau festival on Saturday. Sub collector Dayasindhu Parida said the programme will be rescheduled on Sunday after necessary repairs. Only traditional rituals will be conducted in the evening and the Pallishree stalls will be reopened after restoration work.

Energy department officials said restoration of electricity will be delayed as some trees had fallen on the power cables in many locations at Baripada and its adjoining areas.