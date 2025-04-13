Odisha Dialogues | Team Majhi doing great, should be allowed to work without interference: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

In a freewheeling chat with The New Indian Express at Odisha Dialogues, Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of BJP Aparajita Sarangi outlines her work for transformation of the state capital while speaking on the performance of Mohan Charan Majhi government in the state, the Waqf (Amendment) Act as well as her aims and aspirations. Excerpts.
You have been a two-time MP from Bhubaneswar. How has your tenure transformed the capital city in terms of development and ensuring ease of living for the citizens?
I’m extremely grateful to the people of Bhubaneswar for having reposed faith in me twice and it is a big responsibility. It is my sixth year as member of Parliament from the seat. However, the first five years of my tenure were extremely challenging and dotted with obstacles as my government was not here. Every moment I had to face opposition because I was right under the nose of the then chief minister. There were a lot of hindrances and opposition everywhere. But the best part was that I tried to reach out to as many people in my own way as possible. This time, I’m more confident and very much in a position to deliver in a much better manner and I’m delivering.
I strongly feel that there are two components of development - hard component and soft component or the hardware and software, as I call them. The hardware is the infrastructure and amenities we focus on to cater to the needs of different segments of people.
I have been able to ensure implementation of road infrastructure projects worth Rs 508 crore in my tenure so far. This includes 33 vehicle underpasses, six foot-over-bridges and 10 flyovers. I thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ji for that. He has been a big support for me. There are also other infrastructure projects I am pursuing. This includes the 111 km capital region ring road project from Rameshwar in Khurda to Tangi in Cuttack, to be carried out by the NHAI. The Khurda town by-pass road, that I pursued, has also been taken up by the NHAI now at an investment of around Rs 157 crore. The Begunia bypass worth Rs 53.25 crore is also being implemented. I would like to inform that the Hanspal flyover worth Rs 24 crore, my first project as the member of parliament from Bhubaneswar, was also dedicated to public recently, while the four-lane Gangua nullah road project, from Hanspal canal to Naharkanta has also been approved and the Rs 50 crore project is likely to be started by Gadkari ji on April 17, if he is able to make it to Bhubaneswar.
Apart from road infrastructure, around Rs 400 crore is also being spent for the renovation, rather construction of the new railway station. The makeover of Khurda railway station is also in progress, while the renovation of Lingaraj temple railway station is expected to be completed by October-end. I have also been able to ensure passenger halt at Atri and Sanapadar and considering people’s genuine demand I am also pursuing for a passenger halt at Taraboi in Jatni and it is expected to be done by June 30.
Prime Minister Modi always talks of saturation approach. And I’m a great follower of that particular idea. Taking inspiration from that, I have started working for the people in my rural areas. Four of my seven Assembly segments are rural. As part of that approach, we are trying to ensure every household has a concrete roof under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), piped water supply, electricity, gas connection and toilet. These are the five components that we want every house to have in the next five years and I will ensure this is my personal agenda. I will also ensure that every house is connected to concrete road at panchayat level.
I would also thank Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his support in early resolve of 10 issues I had taken up with him. Those issues have been cleared in record time. They include development of a Rs 59 crore modern fish market at Pandra, land for community park for the senior citizens in Nayapalli, renovation of Ugratara Mandir, rejuvenation of Prachi river and two acre land for vendors of Saheed Nagar haat.
Bhubaneswar is growing rapidly, but much of this urban growth seems haphazard and unregulated.
I fully endorse that. As I told you, a good city is one which caters to the needs of all. We have to have a holistic plan, a very coordinated approach towards any kind of big development project that we take up. There has to be proper planning. When I met the chief minister for the first time, we discussed about the traffic congestion and the whole vast network of roads in Bhubaneswar. I am happy to share that there was good deal of exercise pertaining to my proposals. With the direction of the chief minister, the Works department has prepared a plan and now we will have a coordinated approach. Earlier many things were done in an ad hoc manner, which should have been avoided.
Waterlogging is the most persistent problem of the capital city and has only grown over the recent years. Eliminating this problem was a major promise of yours.
If you ask me what the biggest issue in Bhubaneswar is, I will say drainage. A comprehensive drainage master plan is the first requirement of the city. I could not resolve the issue last time, though I had a number of meetings with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, because the government was not ours. But now our government is keen to solve these problems. I have discussed the matter with the chief minister and he means business. I’m sure the comprehensive master plan will be worked out and things will change for better.
The BJP government has committed its support for the metro rail project but is going for a fresh DPR and expansion. Will this affect its progress and the deadlines?
The metro project was a good initiative. We all wanted that. However, the Housing and Urban Development department under whose aegis this particular work is being done had initially said no to the project as they thought it was not feasible. However, the project was started by the earlier government in a haphazard manner. They had also made provisions in the budget, but after the new government came and had dialogues with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, they thought we need to revisit the DPR to make the project sustainable. So I think the government is taking steps in the right direction.
Given the overwhelming support the people of Odisha had shown to BJP in the 2024 elections, Odisha has failed to get special attention as compared to states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Why?
If you analyse the last 10 months of our government here, you see tremendous focus has been given by Prime Minister Modi, our Home minister and all central ministers. In the budget too, Odisha has been given due preference in different schemes. Odisha has become a centre of activities, it has hosted the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas; Navy Day was conducted here. Investment is coming in. Utkarsh Odisha conclave was successful. The chief minister had also gone to New Delhi recently and he talked about huge investment coming to Odisha. The prime minister and the Centre are keen that Odisha must look up and Odisha has the capability to actually come forward. So it’s a very positive environment. I must say that you cannot compare a government of 10 months with a government which has been there for 25 years. Let’s wait and watch. We have to give time to the government.
You were a member of the JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill which has now become an Act. But now some states like West Bengal are refusing to implement it. What will be the implications of such action?
See, I had the great opportunity of being part of the JPC and we had 38 sittings. We deliberated extensively for more than 113 hours. We went to states all over the country and had dialogues with all sections. So I think everybody’s concerns and their views - whether Opposition, ruling party or non-political organisations and individuals - were given importance and we tried to incorporate them. What was the intention of the government behind bringing the Bill which has become an Act now. The first was to bring about transparency in the management of Waqf property. Two, we wanted to uproot corruption. Three, we wanted the economic upliftment of poor Muslims, especially women and children. This is a government headed by Prime Minister Modi which means business, which wants transparency and uprooting of corruption, which wants the Mutawali, the caretaker of the Waqf property to have more money in his pocket. As simple as that. Within the next six months, all the details of all the Waqf properties in the country would be uploaded in the website. Let us not talk in terms of Hindus and Muslims. The government has brought a legislation which would actually ensure proper governance, proper administration of the Waqf properties.
The voting for Waqf Bill in the Rajya Sabha has caused a great turmoil in the BJD. What is your view on the developments in the rival party?
See, it is not about just voting on Waqf Bill. This is a reflection of the bickering within the party. Waqf Bill voting actually is an excuse. There is no leader in BJD at this juncture. We have to accept that. So I think, the tussle within the BJD has actually got reflected in this voting thing. That’s an internal matter of the BJD but I do think BJD is beyond repair now. BJD is a thing of the past.
The Mohan Charan Majhi government in the state has completed 10 months in power. How do rate its performance?
His government is doing well and I am sure in the days to come, it will improve further. The state had 25 years of corruption, saw for 25 years a non-performing head of the government. I can say Chief Minister Majhi’s government is finding its foot. Majhi ji is performing extremely well with his team. People are at the centre of things as far as Majhi’s government is concerned. The way things are moving, the way central government is supporting. I am very confident. But at the same time, a word of caution. The chief minister of a state with his ministers and MLAs should be allowed to perform. We should not interfere and have faith in the functioning, in the ability of Shri Majhi and his ministers.
There is a general perception that the Majhi government is an extension of the previous Naveen Patnaik government. More bureaucratic and less transparent.
It is too early to comment like that. I do not think so. See, hardly 10 months have gone, and, so many things have happened. The government is fulfilling all its promises. Every day something or the other is happening. If you move to the villages, if you go to the urban areas and the wards, you will find a general atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. I think people are happy. Here is the chief minister who’s working hard, who is trying to take everybody along, who is also trying to learn in the process. We are all there to help him. We are all there to work as catalyst and facilitators. I do not think we should be negative at this stage.
But there is a common feeling that this government is not moving fast. No big bang things.
Subhadra is a big bang thing. All central ministers are coming and announcing projects. The central government and various ministries have started their own plans and programmes in a huge way in Odisha. From drinking water to housing, solving common problems, there are sincere and targeted efforts. Government posts are being filled up. I think we should not be in so much of hurry and let us not look at Mr Majhi’s government, with pessimism at this juncture. It is too early. And, I can only say with all conviction at my command that Shri Majhi with his team of ministers and his MLAs, if left alone, would do extremely well.
A key issue confronting the party is the election of state president. Sharp divide within the party has stalled selection of a common candidate as president. What is your view?
No. I can only say that, ours is a very different kind of party. We have a democratic process. It starts from booth to the national president. And for the past couple of months, we have been into it. The democratic process is on. It will take time. And, I think very shortly, the national president will be announced and then thereafter, the remaining states, which do not have the state presidents. I think, we will get the state president very soon.
Given that Odisha sent 20 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha, more ministers were expected from the state. So what next for Aparajita Sarangi ? Will Odisha see the first woman Union minister in the near future?
I am thankful to my leaders because of their faith in me. I wear too many hats. They have given me many responsibilities. I am in the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) as the vice-president. I am also the co in-charge of the Kerala BJP. I am the vice-president of the state unit here and the national spokesperson of the party. I am also on the public accounts committee. So many things. I understand what you mean. But I think, you know, I have a lot of faith in the wisdom of my leaders. My leaders whom I hold in very high esteem, Prime Minister Modi, honorable Amit Shah ji, I have full faith in them and their wisdom. They will take the right decision for me at the appropriate time.