Odisha Dialogues | Team Majhi doing great, should be allowed to work without interference: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

In a freewheeling chat with The New Indian Express at Odisha Dialogues, Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of BJP Aparajita Sarangi outlines her work for transformation of the state capital while speaking on the performance of Mohan Charan Majhi government in the state, the Waqf (Amendment) Act as well as her aims and aspirations. Excerpts.

You have been a two-time MP from Bhubaneswar. How has your tenure transformed the capital city in terms of development and ensuring ease of living for the citizens?

I’m extremely grateful to the people of Bhubaneswar for having reposed faith in me twice and it is a big responsibility. It is my sixth year as member of Parliament from the seat. However, the first five years of my tenure were extremely challenging and dotted with obstacles as my government was not here. Every moment I had to face opposition because I was right under the nose of the then chief minister. There were a lot of hindrances and opposition everywhere. But the best part was that I tried to reach out to as many people in my own way as possible. This time, I’m more confident and very much in a position to deliver in a much better manner and I’m delivering.

I strongly feel that there are two components of development - hard component and soft component or the hardware and software, as I call them. The hardware is the infrastructure and amenities we focus on to cater to the needs of different segments of people.

I have been able to ensure implementation of road infrastructure projects worth Rs 508 crore in my tenure so far. This includes 33 vehicle underpasses, six foot-over-bridges and 10 flyovers. I thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ji for that. He has been a big support for me. There are also other infrastructure projects I am pursuing. This includes the 111 km capital region ring road project from Rameshwar in Khurda to Tangi in Cuttack, to be carried out by the NHAI. The Khurda town by-pass road, that I pursued, has also been taken up by the NHAI now at an investment of around Rs 157 crore. The Begunia bypass worth Rs 53.25 crore is also being implemented. I would like to inform that the Hanspal flyover worth Rs 24 crore, my first project as the member of parliament from Bhubaneswar, was also dedicated to public recently, while the four-lane Gangua nullah road project, from Hanspal canal to Naharkanta has also been approved and the Rs 50 crore project is likely to be started by Gadkari ji on April 17, if he is able to make it to Bhubaneswar.

Apart from road infrastructure, around Rs 400 crore is also being spent for the renovation, rather construction of the new railway station. The makeover of Khurda railway station is also in progress, while the renovation of Lingaraj temple railway station is expected to be completed by October-end. I have also been able to ensure passenger halt at Atri and Sanapadar and considering people’s genuine demand I am also pursuing for a passenger halt at Taraboi in Jatni and it is expected to be done by June 30.

Prime Minister Modi always talks of saturation approach. And I’m a great follower of that particular idea. Taking inspiration from that, I have started working for the people in my rural areas. Four of my seven Assembly segments are rural. As part of that approach, we are trying to ensure every household has a concrete roof under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), piped water supply, electricity, gas connection and toilet. These are the five components that we want every house to have in the next five years and I will ensure this is my personal agenda. I will also ensure that every house is connected to concrete road at panchayat level.

I would also thank Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his support in early resolve of 10 issues I had taken up with him. Those issues have been cleared in record time. They include development of a Rs 59 crore modern fish market at Pandra, land for community park for the senior citizens in Nayapalli, renovation of Ugratara Mandir, rejuvenation of Prachi river and two acre land for vendors of Saheed Nagar haat.