Out on parole, rape convict murdered by elder brother in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 27-year-old rape convict, out on parole, was allegedly beaten to death by his elder brother in Badapali village under Kodola police limits in Ganjam district late on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sambhunath Rout. He was convicted in a rape and murder case in 2022. Sambhu’s mother had died by suicide and recently he was released on parole.

Police said the 27-year-old often quarrelled with his elder brother Kailash and sister-inlaw demanding a share in the family property. At around 10 pm on Friday, Sambhu, in a state of intoxication, reached the house and started abusing his brother.

Disturbed by his activities, Kailash tied his younger sibling’s hands and legs and beat him up with a lathi in a fit of rage. However, he realised later that there was no movement in Sambhu’s body. Kailash took Sambhu to Kodola hospital where the latter was declared dead.