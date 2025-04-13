Ratna Bhandar work likely to be over by Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The repair and renovation of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple, which is underway since the last five months, is likely to be over before the ensuing Rath Yatra.

Following a review meeting of the works with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday, temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said while the conservation works of Bhitara Bhandar are nearing completion, renovation of the chamber’s floor is pending.

Ratna Bhandar’s floor had been substantially damaged and would be replaced with Khondalite stones. The five damaged beams in the Bhitara Bhandar have been replaced by stainless steel beams, he added.

Padhee said conservation works of Bahara Bhandar or the outer chamber of the temple treasury is also underway in full swing. “So far, the renovation and replacement of damaged stone members in the Bahara Bhandar are nearing completion, along with the exterior structural conservation work,” he said. The exterior structural work encompasses de-plastering near the junction between Jagamohan Pidha stones and outer structure of Ratna Bhandar, with replacement of damaged porous stone blocks.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had handed over the empty Ratna Bhandar to ASI for renovation and repair, and work had started on December 17. While the ASI had set a target to finish the work within three months, the exercise has been delayed owing to the regular rituals, devotees’ movement in the temple and the sensitive nature of conservation work.

After the repair and renovation is over, the jewels and ornaments of the Trinity will be shifted from the two temporary strongrooms to the Ratna Bhandar where the inventorisation will take place amid tight security.

Earlier, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had announced that another SOP would be framed by the government for inventory of the ornaments and jewels. This year, Rath Yatra will be celebrated on June 27.