Revamp of NH at Dwarsuni Ghat in Odisha's Mayurbhanj begins

BARIPADA: Widening and development of the accident-prone stretch of NH-49 at Dwarsuni Ghat in Mayurbhanj district’s Bangiriposi block has taken shape with a Gujarat based agency securing tender for the project.

A 9-km stretch on the national highway through Dwarsuni Ghat has turned into death trap with frequent accidents, causing concern for both state and central government.

The situation has become a challenge for Mayurbhanj district administration as well the National Highway Authority of India. A police report suggested that at least six persons died and eleven sustained injuries in ten accidents that took place at the same place over a period of two months. Project director of NHAI JP Dasbarma said, the tender was invited for an estimated Rs 133 core and a Guajrat based agency secured the project for widening of the NH along with other development works. Very soon the works along with widening of the NH will begin after the agreement between the agency and NHAI is finalised.

Several social organisations have long been demanding widening at 10 turning points and narrow routes of the NH at Dwarsuni Ghat. Their demand also included illumination on both sides of the NH, deployment of two ambulances round-the-clock to ferry the injured from the mishap sites.