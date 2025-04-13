Thunderstorm to continue across Odisha for four more days: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Thunderstorm with lightning activity will continue over parts of Odisha for the next four days, thereby keeping mercury levels lower than usual, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The national weather forecaster said thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph may occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Sunday.

A few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and nine other districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains during the period, it informed.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of the state will continue to experience thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind activity till Wednesday due to sufficient availability of moisture and local heating.”

On the day, Bolagarh in Khurda witnessed hailstorm and recorded 12 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Bhubaneswar too, experienced light rains in the evening.