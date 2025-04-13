Two held from Gujarat's Bhavnagar over ‘digital arrest’ of Berhampur University V-C

BERHAMPUR: The cyber crime wing of Berhampur police has arrested two Gujarat natives for cheating Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University Prof Geetanjali Dash to the tune of Rs 14 lakh by holding her under ‘digital arrest.’

The accused were identified as Bhutaiya Jenil Jaysukhbhai (23) and Vishwajeetsinh Gohil (21), who were arrested from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar on Thursday.

Addressing the media on Saturday, SP Saravana Vivek M said that the fraudsters coerced the V-C into transferring Rs 14 lakh into their accounts after putting her under digital arrest, following which she lodged a complaint on February 24.

In the complaint, Dash said she received a call from the fraudsters on February 14, who posed as CBI officials and claimed that she was involved in a money laundering case linked to a major trading scam. They claimed that an account had been opened in her name at Canara Bank through which Rs 6 crore had been laundered.

She was held under digital arrest till February 22 and was coerced into applying for a so-called “priority investigation” against a fake Supreme Court warrant, which was sent to her via WhatsApp.