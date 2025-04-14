BJP wraps up three-day training for new MLAs in Puri with focus on ideology, leadership

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day training camp of BJP MPs and MLAs in Puri concluded on Sunday with party ideologue Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Sangathak (organiser) V Satish and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh taking separate sessions with the lawmakers.

Sources in the BJP said with as many as 57 out of 78 MLAs of the party being first-timers, the training programme provided an opportunity to reorient them with party ideology, ethics, objectives and policies.

Academically accomplished and trainer in democracy by profession, Sahasrabuddhe is learnt to have taught the lawmakers how to enhance their capabilities and leadership qualities to bring a qualitative change in the party and public life.

Satish, one of the four organisers of the party in charge of west zone and a major architect of party’s electoral success in the northeastern states, is stated to have spoken at length on the importance of a strong party organisation and the role of party cadres. A man from RSS, he also explained the purpose for which the BJP was formed and why it was different from other political parties.

The national general secretary (organisation), who played a key role in the success of the party in the 2024 elections, leading to BJP forming government for the first time in the state, is reported to have given insights into three aspects for sustainable growth of the party. The last session was on Dr BR Amebedkar and his contribution to the Indian democracy.