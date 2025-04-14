Class 2 student found hanging in Mayurbhanj residential school; murder case registered

BARIPADA: Mystery shrouds the death of a Class II student who was found hanging inside the premises of a government-run residential school in Mayurbhanj’s Udala on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Dulari Madhei of Bhadagadhua village within Udala police limits. Dulari was a student of Bishmayakara Ashram School.

Sources said students of the residential school were watching TV in the hostel together in the afternoon. When Dulari could not be found, the hostel staff searched for the girl and found her hanging from a bamboo pillar with an apron in the room adjacent to the dormitory.

Headmaster of the school Brundaban Prusty said on being informed about the incident by the matron, he reached the hostel immediately. The girl was rushed to Udala sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Later, Udala police reached the hospital and seized the body for postmortem.

Following the incident, local residents raised serious questions about the safety of students and supervision by authorities in the government-run school. Suspecting foul play in Dulari’s death, they said it is unlikely for a seven-year-old to have suicidal thoughts and take such a step voluntarily. “It seems to be a clear case of murder. The administration should conduct an impartial probe and take strict action against those involved in the girl’s death,” they said.