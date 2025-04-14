Doctor crunch hits MKCG Medical College as 123 posts lie vacant, absenteeism rampant

BERHAMPUR: The Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur is reeling under a serious shortage of doctors and paramedic staff, despite being equipped with medical equipment and infrastructure.

The hospital has 43 departments and a sanctioned strength of 449 doctors, including professors. However, only 326 doctors are currently in position, out of which over 100 are either on contract or deputation.

While the official vacancy stands at 123, at least seven doctors who are still officially “in position” have not attended duty for an extended period. Similarly, of the 951 sanctioned nursing officer posts, only 702 are currently filled.

According to the hospital records, some of the doctors who have not attended the hospital for a long time include an assistant professor of neurosurgery department who has been absent since 2016, an ENT specialist away since 2016, and another assistant professor of radiodiagnosis who has been absent since November 2018.

Dean (in-charge) of MKCGMCH Dr Suchitra Dash said that the cases of long-absenteeism of doctors have been informed to the higher authorities for necessary actions. She, however, denied the allegations that seniors doctors were not attending to the patients as required.