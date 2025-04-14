Doctor crunch hits MKCG Medical College as 123 posts lie vacant, absenteeism rampant
BERHAMPUR: The Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur is reeling under a serious shortage of doctors and paramedic staff, despite being equipped with medical equipment and infrastructure.
The hospital has 43 departments and a sanctioned strength of 449 doctors, including professors. However, only 326 doctors are currently in position, out of which over 100 are either on contract or deputation.
While the official vacancy stands at 123, at least seven doctors who are still officially “in position” have not attended duty for an extended period. Similarly, of the 951 sanctioned nursing officer posts, only 702 are currently filled.
According to the hospital records, some of the doctors who have not attended the hospital for a long time include an assistant professor of neurosurgery department who has been absent since 2016, an ENT specialist away since 2016, and another assistant professor of radiodiagnosis who has been absent since November 2018.
Dean (in-charge) of MKCGMCH Dr Suchitra Dash said that the cases of long-absenteeism of doctors have been informed to the higher authorities for necessary actions. She, however, denied the allegations that seniors doctors were not attending to the patients as required.
While the hospital has specialists on record, many doctors reportedly spend time in private clinics across the city. As a result, despite having specialised departments, patients are regularly referred to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, or even Andhra Pradesh for further treatment due to lack of doctors, sources said.
The medical college has installed a biometric attendance system, recently upgraded with facial recognition. However, this has done little to improve accountability.
Adding to the woes of the patients, the premier hospital also has a shortage of beds, with only 1,583 beds available. Due to this, the sight of patients lying on the floor has become routine at MKCGMCH. The non-supply of clean bedsheets and pillows is also very common at the hospital.
Last year, Rs 850 crore was earmarked for the hospital’s expansion. As per the plan, MKCGMCH is to be upgraded to a 2,500-bed facility, including trauma care, burn care units, a dental college, expanded cancer wing, and upgraded postgraduate departments. However, the proposal is yet to be put into action.