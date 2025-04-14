Jagatpur Industrial Estate upgradation gets three-month deadline for completion

CUTTACK: The ongoing development works for upgradation of Jagatpur Industrial Estate into a modern industrial area has received a three-month deadline for completion.

In a meeting on Saturday, IDCO chairman Saswat Mishra directed officials concerned to expedite the work and aim for completion within next three months.

As per official sources, IDCO has already been carrying out various development works for the purpose since the last one year, with funds from the Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IIDF). While a sum of Rs 56.77 crore from the IIDF has been sanctioned in this connection, IDCO has appointed AGS Consultancy to oversee the planning and execution, and Balaji Engicons Ltd has been entrusted to carry out all development works. Under the comprehensive upgradation plan, the entire industrial area is being renovated with construction of separate storm water channels to prevent waterlogging.

Similarly, separate underground pipelines are also being laid for collection of liquid waste from the industrial units. An effluent treatment plant (ETP) will be set up to treat the industrial waste before their release into the Mahanadi river.

This apart, 10 water vending machines will be installed in the industrial area to cater to the drinking water needs of the staff working there. Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed at various locations for the security of the site. So far, a sum of Rs 27 crore has been spent towards the ongoing developmental works.

Chairman of Odisha Industries Association Abani Kanungo, president Rajesh Kanungo, secretary Devendra Sharma, assistant secretary Subhrakant Panda and divisional head, IDCO, Cuttack Division, Parikshita Mohalik were present in the meeting. Considered the oldest and largest industrial area in the state, over 500 industrial units are operational in the Jagatpur Industrial Estate thereby creating employment opportunities for more than 15,000 people.