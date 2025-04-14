NHAI urges Odisha to speed up forest clearances for Rs 7,500 crore ring road projects

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to fast-track the implementation of two major ring road projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urged the Odisha government to immediately initiate the process for statutory clearances, especially forest land diversion.

The two critical infrastructure projects - Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) and Sambalpur Ring Road - have been delayed by over two years due to pending forest clearances at various levels within the state Forest department.

Worried over the delay, NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav has requested chief secretary Manoj Ahuja to intervene and direct forest officials to expedite the process for obtaining the clearances at the earliest.

“The projects are time-bound, and postponement in statutory approvals could lead to significant time and cost escalations. Delays also deprive the state of timely benefits in terms of improved connectivity, enhanced productivity, overall development, and increased GDP contribution,” Yadav said in a letter to Ahuja.

Even as NHAI pushed for speedy forest clearances, environmentalists have raised serious concerns over the CRRR alignment, which passes through an ecologically-sensitive zone in Dhenkanal district. The road alignment is such that it will pass through Kapilash elephant sanctuary, a key habitat of the flagship species. Wildlife experts fear that the road could trigger increased human-elephant conflict and severely impact elephant habitat, potentially disrupting their movement.