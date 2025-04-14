NIT-R researchers develop biodegradable film to track seafood freshness in real time

ROURKELA: A team of researchers at National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has developed a pH-sensitive intelligent food packaging film which effectively helps in real-time monitoring of seafood freshness by using spoilage sensor made of biodegradable materials.

In a first-of-its-kind innovation, the research uses Kodo millet starch to create a pH-sensitive intelligent film that can accurately monitor freshness of all kinds of seafood. The film detects the release of volatile amines, compounds typically associated with spoilage, and indicates food quality through visible colour changes.

The innovative film comprises starch extracted from Kodo millet (Paspalum scrobiculatum), gum tragacanth (a natural plant gum) and beetroot peel extract which contains bright colour pH-sensitive pigments ‘betalains’, also having antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits. These natural components are organic, safe and responsive and the research offers a non-invasive way to assess seafood freshness.

Unlike conventional packaging that serves merely as a protective barrier, the intelligent film offers visual cues about the product’s condition, making it a promising solution for enhancing food safety and reducing waste. The film changes colour from red (indicating freshness) to yellow (spoiled) in 48 hours.