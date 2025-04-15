Daily wager beaten to death in Odisha's Borigumma

JEYPORE: A daily wager was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers over a trivial issue at Badapindapadar under Borigumma block in Koraput district during the wee hours of Monday.

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old Luku Gadba of Badapindapadar village.

Sources said Luku and some of his friends went to watch ‘Desia Nata’ (local opera) which was being organised in the village on the eve of Chaitra Parab on Monday night.

At around 2 am, Luku had an altercation with a group of villagers over a petty issue. The fight turned ugly when the villagers, who were reportedly in an inebriated condition, assaulted Luku with iron roads.

While the miscreants fled the scene after the incident, Luku suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Borigumma community health centre. He was later shifted to SLN medical college and hospital, Koraput after his condition worsened. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Later in the day, family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with Borigumma police accusing two persons for their involvement in Luku’s murder.

Borigumma IIC Sweta Padma Seth said basing on the complaint, a case has been registered. Police along with the scientific team visited the crime scene for investigation. A villager has been detained in this connection and is being interrogated.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway and all the accused involved in the murder will be arrested soon, Seth added.