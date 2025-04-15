Drunk man killed in clash after temple ruckus in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the state immersed in the celebrations of Maha Vishuba Sankranti on Monday, a 55-year-old man was hacked to death by a group in Bolagarh, about 67 km from the state capital, after he reportedly created nuisance inside a temple under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased Pratap Sethi was a native of Gudia Sahi within Bolagarh police limits in Khurda. Sethi, reportedly in an inebriated state, entered the Shiva temple in his village during the Pana Sankranti rituals. He even attempted to touch the feet of the deity when one of the accused persons stopped him.

Sources said, Sethi reportedly assaulted him for opposing his entry into the temple. After a few hours, Sethi and his family members again went to the person’s house to confront him and a heated exchange broke out between them.

The latter’s supporters rushed to his rescue and a brawl broke out between the two groups. During the time, at least five persons attacked Sethi with sharp weapons and fled. He sustained injuries in his chest and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him received dead. His son Rasananda Sethi was also injured in the attack but his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said the identity of three accused persons involved in the crime have been established and a search operation has been launched to nab them. Some of the accused persons have criminal antecedents, they added.

“A scientific team visited the spot to carry out investigation at the crime scene. Special teams have been formed under the supervision of SDPO to nab the culprits at the earliest,” said Khurda SP, Sagarika Nath.