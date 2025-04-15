Ghatagaon Maa Tarini temple development work to start soon: Odisha CM Majhi

KEONJHAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the state government is chalking out a `215 crore detailed project report (DPR) for development of Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar.

On the occasion of the famous Chaiti Yatra of the presiding deity, Majhi sought blessings of Maa Tarini and wished the people of Odisha happiness and prosperity.

During his visit to the temple, he said groundbreaking ceremony will be conducted once the DRP gets the nod and work begins on the project. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has invited tender for the project which will be completed in two years.

The chief minister said Maa Tarini holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Odias. As part of the government’s commitment to preserving Odisha’s rich religious and cultural heritage, the temple will be developed as a major spiritual destination of India.

He asserted that golden period of Keonjhar will usher in a new phase of development in Odisha and informed that establishment of the steel plant will begin soon.

Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Naik, Patna MLA Akhila Chandra Naik, district BJP president Sukadeb Mahanta accompanied the CM.

Majhi, who participates in various religious and cultural programmes, also took part in Hanuman Jayanti puja and procession in Keonjhar town on the day. “I made prayers for a prosperous Odisha,” he said.