Hanuman Jayanti concludes peacefully amid tight security in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Hanuman Jayanti celebration passed off peacefully amid massive security measures in Sambalpur on Monday.

Observed in the city after a hiatus of one year, the festival witnessed a massive procession with a significant number of women taking part in the celebration.

Separate rallies from Dhankauda, Dhanupali, Ainthapali, Sakhipara, Remed, Bareipali, and Badabazar culminated at Zilla School chowk where a grand 'Maha Arati' was performed followed by a dazzling display of fireworks. Devotees in large numbers then proceeded to the Ram temple in the city from where the main procession commenced.

The procession featured performances by several artistes and dance troupes. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and former Rengali MLA Nauri Naik participated in the grand procession.

A massive security setup was in place across the city with deployment of 58 platoons of police force, five companies of BSF, two of CRPF and three of RAF. Surveillance was heightened with CCTV monitoring and continuous patrolling by PCR vans in sensitive areas.

Ahead of the celebrations, a flag march was conducted in sensitive localities under the leadership of IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal and Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo on Saturday evening. A thorough threat assessment was also carried out on Monday morning with assistance from bomb disposal and dog squads.

Earlier in the day, SP Bhamoo assured the public of ensuring a smooth conduct of the festival. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place while a tight vigil is being maintained with the help of 150 CCTV cameras across key locations.