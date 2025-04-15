Murder wave grips Rourkela: Son kills father with iron pipe in fifth homicide in five days

ROURKELA: Rourkela seems to be in the grip of a murder epidemic as another brutal killing of a 60-year-old man rocked the steel city on Sunday night.

Twenty-two-year-old Bishnu Verma beat his father Kranti Kumar Verma to death with an iron pipe at Bhalupatra village in Brahmani Tarang, around 10 km from Rourkela city.

Kranti, a convicted felon, was released from jail in December 2024. Police attributed the murder to Bishnu’s personal dislike for his father who had murdered his grandmother in 2009.

This is the fifth murder in Rourkela and its nearby areas in the last five days. The city witnessed three murders and one culpable homicide in quick succession along with two killings in Brahmani Tarang and Mohulpada areas between April 9 and 13.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the accused youth attacked his father in the head with an iron pipe leading to his death. Kranti was convicted for life for murdering his mother in 2009 and was released from jail in December last year.