Statue of Biju Patnaik set afire in Odisha's Balangir

BALANGIR: A statue of former chief minister Biju Patnaik was set on fire at Patnagarh triggering a political controversy on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6 am, with the statue located near Parshuram Chhak, installed by former Patnagarh MLA Saroj Kumar Meher.

Upon receiving the information, Patnagarh police arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. They detained a person, Jugal Kishore Sahu, a resident of Batharla village, in connection with the incident.

Patnagarh SDPO Sadanand Pujari told mediapersons that the entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. “Sahu is alleged to have done this but he is mentally unsound. The investigation, so far, has found no political link behind the incident. Probe is on,” he added.