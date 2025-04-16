Bargarh farmers protest seeking free power

BARGARH: A large number of farmers took out a protest rally and staged demonstration in front of the Bargarh collector’s office on Tuesday over various issues including waiver of electricity bills for agricultural purpose.

The farmers under the banner of Jai Kisan Andolan and Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through collector Aditya Goyal.

Their demands included free electricity up to 300 units, immediate halt to installation of smart meters, and stopping privatisation of the power sector. Besides, the farmers called for an end to the interference of mill owners in the paddy procurement process.

POKSSS leader Lingaraj said though the state government has provided input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy to farmers, it has failed to keep paddy procurement free from influence of middlemen. Besides, the government is yet to provide free electricity of up to 300 units as promised during the elections. “If our demands are not met, protest will be intensified across the western Odisha,” he warned.