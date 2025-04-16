CM Mohan Charan Majhi extends interest-free loans for SHGs, approves 2,500 home guard posts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday announced creation of 2,500 additional posts of home guards and extended the interest-free loan scheme for members of women self-help groups for another year, till March 31, 2026.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the Home department’s proposal for creation of 2,500 additional posts of home guards, taking the total strength to 20,175. The state currently has 17,675 home guard posts.

Earlier, the chief minister had announced plans to fill up over 12,000 vacant posts in the police department to enhance strength of the law enforcing agencies and improve law and order situation.

After his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, the chief minister had told reporters that his government was looking to fill up 3,003 vacancies in the Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF), 3,000 in Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), 2,000 traffic personnel and 5,000 home guards.

On the day, Majhi also approved the Mission Shakti department’s proposal for extension of the interest-free loan to women SHG groups for one more year. Under the scheme, each group is eligible for interest free loan up to Rs 10 lakh. The state government will bear the cost towards the interest.

The CM said the interest-free loan will enable SHGs to take up entrepreneurial activities to boost income of its members and help achieve the goal of creating more Lakhpati Didis. The state government has set a target to create 25 Lakhpati Didis by 2027 since women participation in economic activities will strengthen the rural economy, he added.

Ahead of the 2024 election, the previous BJD government under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik had launched the Mission Shakti Loan scheme for 70 lakh women SHG members. The target was to provide loan amounting to Rs 75,000 crore over a five years period, translating to Rs 15,000 crore every year. After the BJP government came to power, Majhi has kept the scheme alive till March 31, 2025.