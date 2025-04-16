Congress holds Mashal rally in Jagatsinghpur protesting rise in atrocities against women

JAGATSINGHPUR: Alleging rise in atrocities against women across the state, the district unit of Congress took out a Mashal rally in Jagatsinghpur town on Tuesday.

The protest rally was taken out from the district Congress party office to the Jagatsinghpur police station square. The agitators also raised slogans against the recent hike in LPG, petrol and diesel prices announced by the Central government.

Following the rally, a public meeting was held under the chairmanship of district Congress president Natabar Barik. Addressing the meeting, Barik urged the Central government to roll back the fuel price hike which he said will increase the financial burden on the poor and middle-class families.

Mahila Congress leader Pratima Mallick strongly criticised the rising atrocities against women in Jagatsinghpur district and other parts of the state. She alleged that the BJP-led government has completely failed to curb crimes against women.

The Congress leaders said if the government does not take immediate steps to address these concerns, the party will intensify protests across the district.

Hundreds of Congress workers participated in the rally and the meeting.