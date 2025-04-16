Minister Gadkari to launch road projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s road infrastructure is set for a major boost with Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects on Thursday.

Gadkari, who will be on a day-long visit to the state, will launch projects worth Rs 4,000 crore and review the progress of ongoing highway works the state, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to attend the Dr Harekrushna Mahatab Memorial Lecture at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack to mark the birth anniversary of the former chief minister.

Gadkari will travel to Baramunda where he will lay the foundation stone of 17 highway projects valued at around Rs 3,200 crore and inaugurate two projects worth around Rs 820 crore.

The projects to be dedicated to the state include four-laning of Talcher to Kamakhyanagar NH-149 and 53 built at a cost of Rs 795 crore and vehicle under passes at Balikuda, Sikharpur and Badachana on NH-16 at Rs 46 crore.

Among the major road projects for which the foundation stone will be laid are four-laning of Banarpal-Godibandha at a cost of Rs 973 crore, widening of Daringbadi ghat portion of NH-59 at Rs 718 crore, widening of NH-10 from Mangalpur to Kayangola including spur to Aradi at Rs 374 crore and bridge over Mahanadi at Pujaripalli ghat connecting Jarimuli at Rs 273.94 crore.

“These projects are aimed at strengthening the state’s transport infrastructure, easing logistics, and improving connectivity in rural and urban areas. He is also expected to make key announcements related to the road sector, including new infrastructure initiatives,” Harichandan told mediapersons.

The Centre has already assured to support the state’s mega infrastructure plan and the ‘double-engine government’ will accelerate national highway expansion, which will reduce travel time, promoting investment through better connectivity, he added.