Odias in UK celebrate Utkal Divas, felicitate actor Prashant Nanda

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent actor and former MP Prashant Nanda was felicitated with the Utkala Viswa Gaurab Samman at the 90th Utkal Divas celebration by the Odisha Society of United Kingdom (OSUK) at London on April 12.

The award presented by deputy lieutenant Mandip Kaur Singh, the royal representative of His Majesty King Charles III, recognised Nanda’s outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of Odia language, cinema, culture, and heritage.

Expressing his gratitude, the ace actor said he crossed seven oceans and thousands of miles to be in the UK not just to meet fellow Odias, but to bring love, warmth, and a sense of deep connection to his roots. The event hosted at Drapers’ Academy featured cultural performances, including classical dance, folk music, and storytelling by children.

On the occasion, the OSUK officially launched the ‘Mon Library initiative’. Director of OSUK Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak said the initiative raised £1,062 to support sanitary products for girls at Dindayal orphanage in Odisha. Advisor Nityananda Pattnaik pledged to match the funds raised, furthering the cause of community empowerment.

Entrepreneur Arun Kar supported the initiative and engaged with children, while general secretary Sukant Jena emphasised UK-India collaboration in technology.

The guests were treated to Odia delicacies like ‘mutton kassa’, ‘machha besara’, ‘patala ghanta’, and ‘dahi baigana’. The event was graced by guests including Amarjeet S Bhamra from the secretariat of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Traditional Sciences, Manoj Kumar Panda from the Indian High Commission and OSUK leaders Pravat Mishra, Prakash Dey and Srikanta Padhi.