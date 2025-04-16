Summer rains expose Cuttack drainage woes, locals blame CMC

CUTTACK: Several residential and market areas in Cuttack were severely waterlogged after rains lashed the city for two hours on Tuesday afternoon, belying tall claims of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) of carrying out drain de-siltation work.

The city received 77.8 mm rainfall in two hours which exposed the choked drains leading to severe waterlogging.

The worst affected areas were Patapola, Meria Bazar, Makarabag Sahi, Kesharpur, Rausapatana, Jhola Sahi, Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi, Pithapur, Gahmadia, Tinikonia Bazar, Dhobi Lane, Saant Sahi, Sutahat, Meheboob Pola, Dagbar Sahi, Kazi Bazar, Rovers Street, Ganga Mandir, Balu Bazar, Badambadi and Link Road where overflowing drain water gushed into houses.

“The rains resulted in overflowing of drains which are choked with silt and garbage. The drain water entered my house prompting us to shift our valuables to safer places,” said Sanjay Pani, a resident of Sutahat. Residents as well as commuters faced problem as several roads and streets including the newly constructed box drain road on the main storm water channel (MSWC) -1 went under knee deep storm water hindering communication.

While efforts to elicit response from CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra proved futile, Mayor Subhas Singh said heavy rains resulted in worsening the situation since the MSWC-1 was blocked at Chhatra Bazar to facilitate the ongoing drain work.

“We have started releasing the storm water from MSWC-1 through pumping at Chhatra Bazar besides engaging more than 55 dewatering pump sets at different localities,” said Singh.