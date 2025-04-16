Three youths die in bike crash in Odisha

ROURKELA: Triple riding proved fatal for three youths who were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor on state highway-10 near Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya within Bargaon police limits in Sundargarh district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Lohar (24), Dilip Naik (22) and Thana Sundar Sha (22), all of Birtola village in Subdega block. The mishap took place at around 3 am. Sources said the trio had come to attend the annual Ramleela Yatra in Bargaon block of Talsara Assembly constituency. While returning, they crashed their motorcycle into the tractor parked along the highway.

Police said the youths possibly failed to notice the parked tractor due to poor visibility in the darkness. Locals rushed the critically-injured trio to Bargaon community health centre where they were declared dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered and the bodies were handed over to their respective family members after autopsy.