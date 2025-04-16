Under-trial prisoner's death in Rourkela jail stirs up controversy, wife alleges murder

ROURKELA: The death of an under-trial prisoner due to head injuries under mysterious circumstances inside Rourkela Special Jail has stirred up a controversy, with the victim’s wife alleging that he was murdered in judicial custody.

Sources said UTP Rajesh Kujur (42), a resident of Dalki village under Raiboga police limits in Sundargarh district, was arrested in an excise case for illegal sale of country liquor.

He died at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) during treatment in the wee hours on April 16.

Kujur’s wife, Amrita Kujur, said her husband was picked up from home at around 5.30 am on April 15. She got calls from the jail and excise authorities at around 10 pm, and the caller informed that her husband was admitted to RGH after he suffered head injuries due to a fall.

With no means of travel at night, she reached RGH by the morning next day, only to find her husband dead. Amrita alleged that her husband was healthy when arrested.

“In the morgue, I saw his shirt was soaked in blood with his head fully covered in bandage,” she said.

She alleged that her husband, who was the only bread-winner of the six-member family, was murdered in custody.

Excise inspector at Rourkela Mohan Pradhan said Kujur was a habitual offender for the sale of illegal liquor, and he was arrested on April 15 after the recovery of over 18 litres of country liquor.

He was produced before the court after the mandatory health check-up and sent to jail.

It is suspected that Kujur suffered a fall inside the jail due to a seizure, causing the fatal head injuries, Pradhan said.