Villagers of Odisha's Gaisilet stage protest over water crisis

BARGARH: Holding empty buckets and containers, villagers including women staged dharna in front Gaisilet block office on Tuesday to highlight the severe drinking water crisis gripping the region

The protesters, from several villages of the block, alleged that water supply from tankers was discontinued last month. The administration is yet to put in place any alternative arrangement despite multiple complaints, they claimed.

Resident of Buromunda village Jagyenswar Pradhan said, “Villagers informed the authorities about the acute water scarcity last month. But no action has been taken to address our plight. Even the intake well on Ong river has dried up in the summer. If steps are not taken to supply water to all villages soon, we will lock the BDO office and intensify our protest.”

Block development officer (BDO) of Gaisilet Laxmana Majhi said there are 1,158 functional tubewells in the block. Additionally, five villages are receiving water through tankers, At least 115 drinking water kiosks have been set up for summer.

Assuring that he would look into the issue of dried-up wells, the BDO said providing water to all villages through tankers was not feasible. “We have asked people to use alternative sources like tubewells and kiosks. I will also take up the matter with the sarpanchs to ensure that villagers do not face water-related issues,” he added.