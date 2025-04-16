With Odisha University Act in force, faculty recruitment gets priority

BHUBANESWAR: With the Odisha University (Amendment) Act coming into force, faculty recruitment process will see tremendous acceleration in the coming days, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said on Tuesday.

Universities will now have a recruitment timeline which was non-existent previously.They will no longer have to wait for retirement to appoint new faculty members. Considering the existing or anticipated vacancy of a succeeding year, the universities can now advertise for the positions four months prior to retirements and at least once in a year under the new Act, said Suraj.

After the Governor’s assent to the Act, the minister held a meeting with vice-chancellors (VCs) of all the public universities, at Utkal University here.

The faculty vacancies in the 15 public universities stand at 1,353 now. While recruitment has been pending since 2020, the minister said, universities have been asked to take immediate measures to begin the process. However, there will be rationalisation of teaching staff across higher education institutions to improve resource utilisation and ensure efficient delivery of education.

“None of the posts will be abolished but there will be rationalisation. The department is framing the modalities for the process,” he said.