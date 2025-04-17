ACBPL's license suspended after 10,000 tonne illegal coal stock found at Odisha unit

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration on Wednesday detected illegal stock of over 10,000 tonne of coal by Aryan Coal Beneficiation Pvt Ltd (ACBPL) outside its premises at Kanika in Hemgir tehsil of the district.

Following the detection, the Mining department suspended the license of the coal beneficiation unit. The discovery of the illegal stock comes after massive illegal coal mining was unearthed inside forests of Gopalpur range in Hemgir block earlier this month. However, the administration clarified that there was no link between the illegal stock of ACBPL and coal thefts from the reserve and revenue forests of Gopalpur.

Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu said an administrative team had verified the physical stock of ACBPL on April 10 and found shortage of about 2,800 tonne. Authorities of ACBPL did not disclose about the storage of over 10,000 tonne on a plot owned by it, around one km from the unit.