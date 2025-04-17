AEE found in possession of 21 plots, assets worth crores across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Wednesday raided the property of Rama Chandra Satpathy, an assistant executive engineer posted in Athamallik block of Angul district, and found him to be in possession of 21 high value plots and other assets worth crores, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Basing on allegations that Satpathy had amassed disproportionate assets, the anti-corruption agency carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to him at eight places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Kalahandi districts.

During the raids, Satpathy and his family members were found in possession of 20 plots in Dhenkanal and one in Baranga, a two-storey building spread over 5,000 sq/ft in Dhenkanal, gold ornaments weighing 350 gm, bank/postal/insurance deposits to the tune of over Rs 1.06 crore, household articles worth Rs 17.31 lakh and two cars.