Industries in Mayurbhanj with Rs 14,000 crore investment: Odisha CM

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government will set up 10 major industries in Mayurbhanj for development of the tribal-dominated district.

Inaugurating the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub Conclave at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada’s Takatpur, the CM said the new industries will be established with an investment of `14,000 crore, creating 7,925 employment opportunities.

He further said 14 SC-ST hubs will be established across 14 districts in the initial phase. Mayurbhanj, known globally for its Sabai grass products, will benefit significantly from the initiative. Artisans working with Sabai grass, sal leaves, lac and other forest-based products will receive financial assistance and support from local banks.

“While modern machinery is disrupting traditional livelihoods, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is restoring dignity and livelihood of artisans bringing smiles back to their faces,” Majhi said and added that 35 per cent of the beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma in the state are from the SC and ST communities while 29 per cent are women. Of the 29.64 lakh beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma scheme, 1.05 lakh are from Odisha. Over 77,000 beneficiaries in the state have completed basic skill training with more than 10,000 receiving loans worth `91 crore.

The CM said 1,831 beneficiaries of the scheme have successfully registered from Mayurbhanj district so far with 1,476 completing their basic training. As of now, 216 beneficiaries have been sanctioned interest-free loans totalling around `2 crore.

Addressing the conclave, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi reiterated the Centre’s support for Odisha’s growth. He announced that an industrial park would be developed in Mayurbhanj to further accelerate its transformation into an industrial hub.

The conclave was organised by the MSME Ministry to raise awareness about PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub schemes.

Among others, Rairangpur MP Naba Charan Majhi, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik, Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Baripada MLA Prakash Soren were present.