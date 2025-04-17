Jagatsinghpur block staff strike demanding action over Ayushman Bharat card attack

JAGATSINGHPUR: All staff members of Raghunathpur block office resorted to ‘pen down’ strike on Wednesday, demanding strict action against the miscreants who attacked officials during distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries last week.

The agitating employees including executive officers of 19 panchayats and accountant-cum-data entry operators, also staged hunger strike to protest the attack. Earlier, local MLA Ramakanta Bhoi had urged Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal and SP Bhawani Shankar Udgata to take swift action against the miscreants involved in the incident. However, police are yet to apprehend all the culprits, they claimed.

On April 11, the block administration organised an event to launch the distribution of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards at Tarikunda panchayat. Tension flared up after local BJP leaders protested their exclusion from the invitee list. The agitators reportedly vandalised the venue by throwing chairs and tables and later damaged the Tarikunda panchayat office.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahoo said police have arrested two persons for their involvement in the incident. The remaining accused will be nabbed soon.