Man arrested for killing wife over dowry demand in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Golanthara police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife over dowry in July last year.

The accused, Laxmikant Maharana of ODRP Colony in Jagannathpur, was nabbed from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Maharana was on the run for the last nine months.

Police said one Rajesh Maharana of Aruapalli in Gopalpur lodged a compliant alleging that his sister Rani Maharana was killed by her husband Laxmikant over dowry demand. He claimed his family fulfilled all dowry demands during the marriage. However, the accused was demanding more dowry and subjected Rani to continuous physical and mental torture.

On July 15, 2024, Laxmikant assaulted Rani severely and strangulated her. She was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead. After committing the crime, Laxmikant absconded, he alleged.

Rajesh further claimed a few months after he filed the complaint, Laxmikant started to threaten him over call. Acting on the complaint, Golanthara police traced the phone call made by Laxmikant to Visakhapatnam and arrested him.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Laxmikant was involved in more than four cases registered in Golanthara police station.

The accused was produced in court after detailed interrogation. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.