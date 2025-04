KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government has decided to spend Rs 4,124 crore on development of sports in the next five years.

Inaugurating the five-day inter-university sports competition at Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar, the CM said, “Modern facilities for various sports including volleyball, cricket, football and athletics will be created in every block of our state. A total of Rs 4,124 crore will be spent in five years for development of sports.”

“The government has allocated Rs 1,319 crore for the Sports and Youth Affairs department in this year’s budget. Every penny will be spent on developing young talents from Odisha,” he said and added, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Koraput are being developed as sports hubs of the state.

Majhi said the CM’s Trophy has been launched as a revolutionary step to promote community level sports and identify talent from the grassroots level. Starting from the block to the state level, lakhs of athletes will participate in football, athletics, hockey and badminton championships for this trophy.