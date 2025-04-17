Two women trampled by elephant in Odisha's Turcha village

BARGARH : A pall of gloom descended on Turcha village in Bargarh’s Padampur range after two local women were trampled to death by an elephant in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ketaki Sahu (42) and Kumudini Sahu (50). The tragic incident took place at around 5 am.

Sources said both the women had gone to the nearby forest to collect mahua flowers. When they were busy collecting the flowers, a tusker attacked them, killing Ketaki on the spot. Kumudini tried to escape but the elephant reportedly caught hold of her with its trunk and trampled her.

When the duo did not return home, their family members became worried. Later, villagers went to the forest and found the women with critical injuries. They were rushed to Gaisilet primary health centre where Ketaki was declared brought dead. Kumudini was referred to VIMSAR, Burla due to the severity of her injuries. However, she succumbed on way.