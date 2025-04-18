Divorced couple dies by suicide in Odisha's Khurda after failed attempt to reconcile

BHUBANESWAR : In a tragic incident, a divorced couple who wanted to get back together again allegedly died by suicide at Goudapatna village within Jankia police limits of Khurda on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Pradhan (45) and Santilata Mohapatra (42), both from Rajsunakhala in Nayagarh district. As per sources, the duo reached Goudapatna village in a two-wheeler on the day. They ended their lives by hanging from a tree there.

On being informed about the incident at around 7 am, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. Though no suicide note was recovered, police suspect the duo took the extreme step over personal issues.

Investigation revealed they had tied the knot around 15 years back. However, they eventually parted ways and both got married for the second time. The man also has a son and a daughter each from his second marriage. His daughter was supposed to get married next month, police said.

“Both of them wanted to reconcile. However, the man’s second wife was opposed to it. Finding no other alternative, they possibly decided to end their lives,” said an officer of Jankia police station.

Police have registered two cases of unnatural deaths and launched an investigation into the matter.